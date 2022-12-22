Pak squash players flop at US Junior Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash players finished their campaign quite poorly in the US Junior Open Squash Championships held from December 17-20.

Only one player out of 18 could reach the quarterfinals as seven players lost in their first rounds and six players lost in their second rounds while one player lost in the third round.

According to details, Harmas Ali finished 10th and Youssef Khan finished 19th in the under-11 category.

In the under-13 category, Shah Zeb and Huzaifa Shahid lost in the second round.

In the under-15 category, Umair Arif and Saifullah Bahadar lost in the first round while Rayyan Khan, Mehwish Ali, and Fiza Khan lost in the second round.

In the under-17 category, Saboor Khan, Idrees Waqar, Kumail Tariq, and Sana Bahadur lost in the first round while Saboor Khan lost in the third round.

In the under-19 category, M Ammad secured seventh position and Huzaifa Ibrahim took the ninth position while Nauman Khan, M Hanif, and Shiraz Akbar lost in the first round.