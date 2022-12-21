Talal dares Imran to face corruption cases

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior leader Talal Chaudhry. PID

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior leader Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said PTI chief Imran Khan cannot escape accountability in corruption cases by making lame excuses.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, the PMLN leader asked how long Imran Khan could hide behind the stay orders. He added that he would have to answer about his corruption in Toshakhana, foreign funding and other cases eventually.

“Imran Khan should show courage and face the corruption cases as his entire politics revolves around the narrative of accountability,” said Talal, adding that it was the PMLN leadership that had the courage to face the courts in the false and fabricated cases.

Lashing out at Imran Khan for targeting the state institutions, he said the PTI chief started blaming others whenever he was asked to explain his position in the corruption cases.

Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi would have to seek the vote of confidence from the provincial assembly, said the PMLN leader, adding, “Nobody will be allowed to do adventure in Punjab.”

Talal also levelled allegations of corruption on the CM Punjab and his son.

The PMLN leader said the general election will be held in October 2023, as the country cannot afford snap polls in the current economic situation. He added that his party was not afraid of the election and would defeat the PTI whenever the polls were held. Imran Khan was bent upon creating political instability in the country under a conspiracy, he said and added PMLN sacrificed its politics just to save the state and provide relief to the masses.

“Our government is committed to passing on relief to the masses by strengthening the economy,” said Talal.