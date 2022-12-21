Stocks tumble, gold soars as political uncertainty grows

KARACHI: Stocks tumbled on Tuesday and gold scaled another all time high as fears grew that a political contest in Punjab to determine the fate of provincial assembly will spoil any improvement in the already fragile economy, traders said.
Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a bloodbath, dragging the benchmark 100-shares index 3 percent down.
Gold prices reached new all-time highs of Rs178,800 per tola as political risks boosted safe-haven appeal.
