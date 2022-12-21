National Squash C’ship begins tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: National Squash Championship gets underway at Mushaf Squash Complex from December 22-25.
The Senior Events would be played on 23 – 25 Dec, 22 and will include men senior, women senior and the 1st National Masters Championship. whereas, junior boys & girls events will be played from 25 – 28 Dec, 22.
The Junior Boys event includes U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19 categories whereas, junior girls event will be played in under-15 and under-19 age groups. Each category will have a main draw of 32 players.
An amount of Rs 900,000/- will be distributed as prize money.
Ag AFPBARCELONA: The Vuelta a Espana will get underway in Barcelona for the first time in 60 years in 2023 with the...
KARACHI: Sindh’s Mahnoor Ali has created history by becoming Asian number one squash player.According to the latest...
Ag FPMILAN: Semi-automated offside technology will be introduced to Serie A next month, the Italian Football...
DHAKA: India will look to steamroll a plucky but inconsistent Bangladesh in the second Test starting on Thursday in...
LAHORE: Motorsports is still very much a niche sport in Pakistan despite having tremendous potential to bolster the...
Ag AFPPARIS: Olympics chief Thomas Bach faces “the toughest decision of his presidency” as he weighs whether...
Comments