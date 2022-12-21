National Squash C’ship begins tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: National Squash Championship gets underway at Mushaf Squash Complex from December 22-25.

The Senior Events would be played on 23 – 25 Dec, 22 and will include men senior, women senior and the 1st National Masters Championship. whereas, junior boys & girls events will be played from 25 – 28 Dec, 22.

The Junior Boys event includes U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19 categories whereas, junior girls event will be played in under-15 and under-19 age groups. Each category will have a main draw of 32 players.

An amount of Rs 900,000/- will be distributed as prize money.