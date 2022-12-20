Ex-CJP Saqib says he met Bajwa

A The News file photo of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar

LAHORE: Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar has divulged the details of his recent meeting with former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Mr Bajwa, who hung his boots in November last and is in the news as PTI chief Imran Khan is up in arms against him since his ouster in April last, held a meeting with the former chief justice at his residence in Lahore last week. Since then, the two remained tight-lipped about the meeting and the details were kept under wraps.

Now, Saqib Nisar told private media that the meeting was held on the desire of the former army chief “who wanted to meet him to appreciate my services for the country.” He said the dams fund, which was established by him during his tenure, was safe. He dispelled speculations about the misuse of the funds. He also said the economy of the Pakistan needed to be fixed.