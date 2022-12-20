BHC again orders quashing of all cases against Swati

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday, once again, ordered the dismissal of all the cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in the province for controversial tweets against military officials.

Justice Abdul Majeed Baloch issued the directives while hearing a petition related the new cases registered against the senator in Balochistan. Three cases were registered against Swati in Winder, Bela and Chaman. On December 9, the BHC ordered to quash all the first information reports (FIR) registered against the senator.