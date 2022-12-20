BHC again orders quashing of all cases against Swati

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday, once again, ordered the dismissal of all the cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in the province for controversial tweets against military officials.
Justice Abdul Majeed Baloch issued the directives while hearing a petition related the new cases registered against the senator in Balochistan. Three cases were registered against Swati in Winder, Bela and Chaman. On December 9, the BHC ordered to quash all the first information reports (FIR) registered against the senator.
ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan has taken action against Peshawar Electric Supply Company for...
MANSEHRA: The federal government has approved Rs2 billion for Potha-Interchange to connect Hazara Motorway with...
ISLAMABAD: Diplomats of the Arab countries highly appreciated Pakistan’s leading TV channel “Geo News” whose...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that the role of space...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the Sehat Card Plus initiative as a flagship achievement of the...
PESHAWAR: The Women Parliamentary Caucus of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday assured the Pakistan Journalists...
Comments