‘PPP to continue highlighting Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K’

KARACHI/LAHORE: Leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party have said that the entire Pakistani nation will stand up in protest if the extremist elements in India staged any more demonstrations against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PPP provincial leaders were addressing a demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club to express solidarity with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for presenting the case of oppressed Kashmiris and exposing the atrocities committed by India before the international community. The PPP Karachi Division organised the demonstration.

The PPP leaders said that leadership of the Peoples Party right from the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto till Benazir Bhutto had strongly advocated the cause of oppressed Kashmiri people. They said the PPP would continue to highlight the oppression against the Muslim brethren in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the demonstrators, Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister, Saeed Ghani, said that demonstrations were being held all over the country to expose the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and express solidarity with the PPP chairman and foreign minister. He said the Peoples Party had effectively presented the case of Kashmir before the international community.

Ghani lamented that former prime minister Imran Khan did nothing when the Indian government unlawfully withdrew the special constitutional status of the occupied Kashmir.

Ghani, who is also PPP Karachi Division President, said that Imran Khan had been fulfilling Indian designs by ruining the national economy and institutions. He said the PTI chairman wanted to cause harm to the judiciary and armed forces. He said the Peoples Party would wage a struggle to get rid of the anti-state politics of Imran Khan for protecting the honour of the national institutions. He appreciated that people across the country had taken to the streets to protest against the extremist elements and hate mongers in India.

PPP Sindh General Secretary, Waqar Mehdi, said that Imran Khan during his stint in power ruined Pakistan’s foreign relations while the incumbent foreign minister is working hard to improve them. He said the PTI had received prohibited funding from Israel and India to support the anti-state agenda of Imran Khan. The entire Pakistani nation supported the narrative of Bilawal at the international forums, he said. Like other parts of the country, PPP Punjab also organised a rally in Lahore in support of party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The largest gathering of PPP stalwarts in Lahore took place at Simla Pahari, outside the Lahore Press Club where the party Jialas raised slogans in support of Bilawal and booed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for committing human right violations in India and held Kashmir.

The PPP leaders praised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for pleading the case of Pakistan and Kashmiris before the global community.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety has said that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state while some elements in Indian media were trying to create false alarm.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said that Pakistan’s foreign minister responded to inciting comments by his Indian counterpart J. Shankhar. She further said Modi Sarkar is promoting extremism and fascism. Pakistan has sacrificed far more than India in the fight against terrorism.