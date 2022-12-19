Foundation stone laid for blood donation centre

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Foundation stone of Fatimid Centre was laid here on Daraban road near Mufti Mehmood Hospital to serve the patients suffering from thalassemia, hemophilia and other genetic blood disorders in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The foundation stone was laid by Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Yaqoob and Commissioner DI Khan Amir Afaq at a ceremony, which was also attended by Baz Muhammad Khan, who donated land for the establishment of the center, besides Dr Tufail Muhammad Khan and Fatimid Administrator Badar Hussain.

The Fatimid Foundation is establishing the center with the cooperation of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) for the people of southern districts.

The Fatimid Center, a hematological centre equipped with state-of-the-art machinery, will be accessible for the marginalised communities having patients of thalassemia and hemophilia who have been deprived of quality treatment previously and had to travel all the way to Peshawar and Multan for the purpose.

During the ceremony, shields were presented to MNA Sheikh Yaqoob and Commissioner Amir Afaq.

Addressing the ceremony, Sheikh Yaqoob paid tribute to Fatimid Foundation, saying the foundation, with a good reputation, was providing blood transfusion services in the country.

He said the thalassemia patients deserved sympathy and establishment of the center would greatly help them.

The commissioner Dera said the establishment of the Fatimid Center was the need of the hour and would help in controlling thalassemia disease. It would provide treatment facilities to the thalassemia patients and their families at their doorstep.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Tufail Muhammad Khan said that over 7,000 children of the DI Khan division were suffering from thalassemia. He claimed that the Fatimid Foundation managed one of the largest blood banks and transfusion services in Pakistan.