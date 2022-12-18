Pervez Elahi not to act on Imran’s advice to dissolve assemblies: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan does not have the courage to dissolve the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces as the Punjab government acts as a source of Khan’s livelihood.

Speaking at the annual Dawat-e-Haleem of the Karachi Union of Journalists here on Saturday, he said Khan was a foolish person who lacked intelligence and didn’t know how to do politics.

Memon said Khan made surprise announcements just for seeking undue attention from the people as the main objective of the PTI chairman was to divert the attention of the public away from genuine issues in the country.

He was of the view that the ruling MPAs of the PTI in Punjab and KPK had not been in favour of dissolving the two provincial assemblies as they knew very well that Khan was a self-serving politician.

The provincial information minister said the PTI chairman still had the desire that he again become prime minister of the country, but in fact he had become PM after the 2018 general elections for the first and the last time. He said the people of Pakistan wouldn’t elect Khan again as PM as he had during his stint in power willfully destroyed the national economy.

Memon said the PTI chairman would soon get some bigger surprises. He was of the view that Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi would not act upon the advice of Khan to dissolve the provincial assembly.

Rs5m for KUJ

Information Minister Memon said the PPP had always struggled for the freedom of the media and was the only media-friendly political party in the country that had taken practical steps to solve the problems of journalists.

He said the Sindh government of the PPP had worked vigorously on the long-term policies, including health insurance, housing issues, grants for journalists and their unions.

He said Sindh is the only province in Pakistan which has not only got the Journalists Protection Bill passed by the assembly but also notified the Journalists Protection Commission, and on the advice of senior journalists, Justice retired Rashid A. Rizvi, a well-reputed personality, has been appointed as chairman of the commission.

The minister recalled that journalists were dismissed from their jobs in Imran Khan’s government. He added that in the past, a media trial of the PPP leadership was launched, but the PPP showed tolerance and never fought with media.

On this occasion, Memon presented a Rs5 million annual grant cheque to officials of the Karachi Union of Journalists.

President KUJ Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh, General Secretary Aajiz Jamali and others received the cheque.

President Karachi Press Club Fazil Jamili, General Secretary Mohammad Rizwan Bhatti, GM Jamali of the PFUJ and many other senior members of the Karachi Press Club attended the event.