‘Learn from Pakistan Movement leaders to solve current crises of country’

Academicians, intellectuals, historians, social scientists and intellectuals on Saturday agreed that our society’s recent challenges, including the country’s plummeting economy and the nation’s lost glory, can only be addressed by following the teachings of the country’s forefathers and leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

They discussed scholar, poet and Pakistan Movement leader Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who had warned in the late 19th and early 20th centuries about the social ills that could change the course of civilisations, and bring drastic changes in society, as well as in the cultural and economic spheres, while recommending Muslim leaders to make knowledge and education their top priorities to save future generations.

Speaking at the 23rd thematic calendar launch from the platform of Jahan-e-Maseeha Adbi Forum, senior historians, poets, academicians and health experts highlighted Iqbal’s philosophy, which they believed had become more relevant in the current state of national affairs. They also referred to his famous poetry collection that had become the need of the hour to tackle the present challenges.

University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi deplored that despite having a poet like Iqbal, who had conveyed a universal message for social development, economic growth and stable society, the country is facing the worst crisis in its history in those exact three areas.

Poet Ajmal Siraj said that an advisory committee comprising educationists, writers and scholars selected Iqbal’s life and literary works as the theme for the next year’s calendar because he was a great philosopher who presented the principles of freedom of speech, good governance and economic well-being of people, and emphasised on wisdom that could only be achieved through knowledge.

“After months of research, this calendar has emerged as an artwork, which compels people not only to know more about the life of Allama Iqbal but also puts them on the path of knowledge. His work has become more relevant in this crisis-like situation we’re facing today.”

Syed Jamshaid Ahmed of the pharmaceutical company PharmEvo, which financially supports the preparation of thematic calendars every year, said they believe in establishing and creating a healthier society.

“And for a healthier society, we believe it’s not just medicines but also the promotion of literary activities by holding book fairs and mushairas, and publishing books and thematic calendars are also part of our contributions along these lines.”

PharmEvo Managing Director Haroon Qasim said they are striving to create a healthy society that is not only physically and mentally fit but also flourishes socially and intellectually. He said messages of great philosophers like Iqbal are a great inspiration for the Pakistani youth.

“At the moment, Pakistan is not only facing economic challenges but also political and social issues, which can be addressed and resolved by turning to the message and philosophy of Allama Iqbal.”

He said Iqbal was not only a poet but also a reformer and philosopher who diagnosed the reasons behind the downfall of the Muslim Ummah and advised Muslims to follow the teachings of Islam to become leaders in the world.