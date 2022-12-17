Saad asks Imran to return to assemblies

KASUR: Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq said there four martial laws in the country and the fifth one was imposed by Imran Khan.
Addressing a worker convention in Khadian, he claimed institutions were destroyed by imposing Imran on the country. “During the era of Nawaz Sharif, the elimination of revolving loans led the country to the path of development. We were leading the country but the leadership was sent out of the country under a conspiracy. Our life and death is for this country.
We will not beg for power from anyone. Facilitators are gone now there is real democracy in the country,” he added. He said, “No one has taken as much debt as Imran Khan in 75 years of Pakistan’s history. Imran Khan, break the government of both provinces, we will not stop you. Imran Khan come to your senses, leave your stubbornness and come to the assembly. The cannot afford rallies at this time. Politicians will have to sit together for the prosperity of the people of Pakistan.”
Defence Adviser Ahmad Khan alleged Imran’s four-year period was the worst for the country's economy. “He practiced revenge politics. False cases were lodged against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Asif,” he claimed.
HARIPUR: A man was gunned down and another sustained bullet wounds in Doeeya Khushki village, police said here on...
MINGORA: Opposing the imposition of tax in Malakand Division, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said the...
LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions court on Friday adjourned a defamation suit against PTI Chairman Imran...
MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry termed climate change a global issue...
LONDON: A Carter Ruck lawyer who represented Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his defamation claim against Daily Mail ...
Islamabad: The civic agency has responded quickly on the complaint and conducted night operation to resume supply of...
Comments