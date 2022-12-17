Saad asks Imran to return to assemblies

KASUR: Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq said there four martial laws in the country and the fifth one was imposed by Imran Khan.

Addressing a worker convention in Khadian, he claimed institutions were destroyed by imposing Imran on the country. “During the era of Nawaz Sharif, the elimination of revolving loans led the country to the path of development. We were leading the country but the leadership was sent out of the country under a conspiracy. Our life and death is for this country.

We will not beg for power from anyone. Facilitators are gone now there is real democracy in the country,” he added. He said, “No one has taken as much debt as Imran Khan in 75 years of Pakistan’s history. Imran Khan, break the government of both provinces, we will not stop you. Imran Khan come to your senses, leave your stubbornness and come to the assembly. The cannot afford rallies at this time. Politicians will have to sit together for the prosperity of the people of Pakistan.”

Defence Adviser Ahmad Khan alleged Imran’s four-year period was the worst for the country's economy. “He practiced revenge politics. False cases were lodged against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Asif,” he claimed.