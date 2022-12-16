Elahi reiterates pledge to stand with Imran

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, in a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi at the CM office on Thursday, reiterated his pledge to stand with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan through thick and thin, adding that he owed the chief minister’s post to the PTI chief.

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi were also present. The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest as well as the politico-economic situation of the province.

Pervaiz Elahi apprised Dr Alvi of the development projects and relief-related initiatives, carried out by the provincial government. He expressed deep concern over the poor state of economy and faulty policies of the federal government.

The chief minister regretted that the federal government had economically reversed Pakistan’s progress within a few months. The economy was falling day by day while the coalition government in the Centre wanted to extend its rule, he said. “The imposed, incompetent cabal is only interested in saving its politics,” CM Elahi said and added that saving the state was most important at the moment and everyone would have to think about the country.

President Arif Alvi said “we will have to think only of Pakistan as a Pakistani. Nothing is final in politics; decisions have to be made under difficult circumstances”.

He asserted that Pakistan demands unity and political tolerance in the current situation. “We are trying to resolve the issues amicably and it’s hoped that Allah Almighty will guide Pakistan to a better path,” Dr Arif Alvi said and added that Ch Pervaiz Elahi was a seasoned politician and he had a sound opinion on political issues. “I had a lively discussion on important issues in a very pleasant atmosphere,” he concluded.