Country to get rid of problems with national support: Pervaiz Ashraf

LAHORE: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday said the country would get rid of temporary difficulties soon with the support of masses.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expressed these views while addressing the CEO Summit at a local hotel, said a press release. The meeting was attended by the heads of major companies of Pakistan and political leaders, including Shahzad Saeed Cheema, PPP leader, Aslam Gul, Nayab Jan, Jameel Manj, Ahsan Rizvi, Sonia Khan, Zeeshan Shami, Afraz Naqvi, Rana Ashar and others. He said the CEOs run the business very skillfully, adding that the country has agriculture and industry, so how can one say the country will default. He said the situation in India is more grave than Pakistan but the people there do not spread negativity. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that no one has the right to say that the country will default, adding: “We need positive thinking, as despair is a sin.” He further said he was elated to address those people who are the backbone of the country, adding that it is due to them the world is seeing progress today.

He said currently the world economies are under pressure and its effects are also affecting Pakistan, adding that the government is trying to tackle these challenges effectively. He said that business and politics should not come into uncertainty, as it does not allow you to move forward, rather it increases the difficulties.