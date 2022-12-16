Botha named as Karachi Kings’ head coach

LAHORE: Former South African cricketer Johan Botha has been named as the head coach of the Karachi Kings for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League, confirmed the franchise on Twitter.

“Excited to announce Johan Botha as the Head Coach for the Karachi Kings for #HBLPSL8.” tweeted Karachi Kings on Thursday.

“Welcome Johan! looking forward to a great season with you!” it added.

Botha had earlier served Karachi Kings as fielding coach in the 2017 and 2020 seasons of the PSL.

Meanwhile, the players’ draft of the upcoming PSL 8 was held in Karachi on Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had already revealed the pick order for the drafts, where defending champions Lahore Qalandars will make the first pick followed by Quetta Gladiators and 2021 champions Multan Sultans.

The champions of the 2020 edition, Karachi Kings will make the fourth pick, while two-time champions Islamabad United will have the fifth pick.

The 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, will make the last pick in the draft.

Furthermore, the marquee tournament is slated to take place next year from February 9 to March 19 with Karachi, Multan, Lahore and Rawalpindi selected as host venues for the eighth edition of PSL.