CM inaugurates uplift projects in Mardan, breaks ground for others

MARDAN: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated the recently completed development projects and performed the groundbreaking for other schemes during his visit on Thursday.

He inaugurated Bacha Khan Medical College completed at a cost of Rs 1.84 billion. As many as 1250 students are currently enrolled in the college.

The chief minister inaugurated “Zamung Park” which has been completed at a total cost of Rs 400 million. It has been established over an area of 400 kanals of land and has multiple recreational facilities.

Addressing a ceremony, Mahmood Khan said his government believes in investing in human capital and is taking steps for that. However, he accused the federal government of making attempts to sabotage the ongoing development process in the province. The chief minister said all such bids would fail.

Mahmood Khan hoped the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would form the next government after winning the upcoming general elections.

He laid the foundation stone for the project relating rehabilitation of the existing sewerage system and the establishment of a new Sewage Treatment Plant which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8.3 billion.

The chief minister performed the groundbreaking of a mega project for establishment of Integrated Solid Waste Management System with an estimated cost of Rs 3.8 billion.

Both the projects are being implemented under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project which is aimed at streamlining the municipal services in major cities of the province.

Mahmood Khan laid the foundation stone for the dualization of 19 Km long road from Katlang main bazar to Chungi, which will incur a cost of Rs 3.3 billion.

The chief minister maintained that the provincial government is making direct investment in human capital through its people-friendly projects like health , kisan and education cards.

Speaking to media persons, the chief minister said developmental projects worth Rs 43 Billion have been reflected in the provincial annual development program for Mardan.