Safer alternative?

Vaping among young people has become a major concern in recent years, as more and more teenagers are using e-cigarettes. The long-term effects of vaping are still largely unknown, but there is evidence to suggest that it can be harmful to young people’s health. Studies have shown that vaping can damage the lungs and increase the risk of respiratory diseases. In addition, the nicotine in e-cigarettes is highly addictive, which can lead to dependence and other health problems.
It is important for parents, teachers, and other adults to educate young people about the dangers of vaping and help them make healthy choices. We must consider the dangers of vaping before legalizing this potentially hazardous industry.
Abdul Basit Khan
Islamabad
