Thursday December 15, 2022
World

China recalls six diplomats over Manchester violence: UK

By AFP
December 15, 2022

LONDON: China has removed from the UK six diplomats, including its consul-general in Manchester, after they were accused of assaulting a Hong Kong protester in the northern English city, Britain said on Wednesday.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the six envoys had left the country by a Wednesday deadline imposed by London for them to waive their diplomatic immunity and be questioned by police over the October incident.

