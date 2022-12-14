Large number of Pakistanis fear losing jobs: survey

ISLAMABAD: A whopping number of Pakistanis fear losing job within a year. As many as 92 percent Pakistanis have this fear. However, this percentage is less than it was in September, 93 percent.

According to Ipsos Pakistan’s Consumer Confidence Survey, 95 percent people have also complained of difficulty in purchasing daily-use commodities.

The same number — 95 percent — have expressed their inability to buy a house or a car, while 92 percent say they cannot save any money.

According to the survey, people are little more hopeful of better economic conditions and job security, but still majority of them complains of financial constraints.

More than a thousand people participated in the survey conducted between November 29 and December 4 this year.

As per Ipsos last survey, 93 percent Pakistanis have the fear of losing job. However, this percentage has dropped negligibly to 92 percent in the fresh survey.

After this 01 percent drop in the percentage, the percentage of Pakistanis feeling their job secure has increased to 08 percent.

According to the survey, in the last one year, the percentage of those fearing that either they or some acquaintance might lose job is now 55 percent after this 1 percent increase.

Similarly, 95 percent Pakistanis have expressed their inability to buy a house or a car, while 05 percent are optimistic. Ninety-two percent say they cannot save or invest any money, while 08 percent are optimistic.