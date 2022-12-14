MWM agrees to support PTI in Islamabad LG polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said Tuesday that Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM) will support its candidates in the upcoming Local Government election in the Federal capital. Talking to the media, PTI Islamabad President Ali Nawaz Awan said that MWM has announced unconditional support to PTI in the local body election.

“We are contesting the local election in Islamabad on December 31 as a general election, and the PTI candidate will become the mayor of PTI in Islamabad,” Awan claimed, who was flanked by Secretary Political Science MWM Engineer Zaheer Naqvi at the PTI Secretariat. Zaheer Naqvi said the Majlis supports PTI’s ideology to strengthen Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan extended greetings and best wishes on the birth anniversary of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV. “My heartiest congratulations to His Excellency Prince Karim Aga Khan IV on his birthday. We highly appreciate his contribution and contribution to the socio-economic development of Pakistan,” he said in a statement.