Garbage dumps cleared as WSSP continues sanitation campaign

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) cleared garbage dumps from private plots, markets and roadsides on the second day of the week-long sanitation campaign on Tuesday.

The campaign is being carried out jointly with district administration for which WSSP has deployed extra machinery from its pool in all zones.

Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan inaugurated the campaign by holding an awareness walk in Qissa Khwani Bazar. Additional Assistant Commissioner Sheeba Siddiq inaugurated the campaign in Faqirabad.

Zonal Manager Anwarul Haq kicked off the campaign by holding an awareness walk on Kohat Road. He distributed awareness-raising materials among shopkeepers, drivers, vendors and workshops as he appealed to the masses to stop littering and throwing waste at designated places.

As many as 2131 sanitary workers, supported by 305 additional staff are performing duties in the campaign. Besides, 165 vehicles and heavy machinery are deployed to clean garbage dumps from roadsides, private plots and markets.

A mass awareness drive is underway to sensitize masses on their role in sanitation and the importance of a clean environment by dumping waste at designated places.

A press release said the WSSP community officers are holding door-to-door awareness sessions, corner meetings with people from all walks of life and schools’ kids to sensitize them to play a role in the promotion of sanitation.