Amendments being passed by KP Assembly can’t protect Imran: Sharjeel

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan would ultimately be brought to justice no matter how many amendments to laws were passed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly to protect the PTI chief.

In a statement, he lamented that the PTI chairman had used the official helicopter of the KP government like a rickshaw or a taxi. Memon said that the laws governing the use of the helicopter of the KP government were being amended by the assembly of the province to give protection to the illegal acts of Khan.

He said the passage of such amendments to laws by the KP Assembly was tantamount to giving an “NRO” to Khan though that the PTI chairman in the past had levelled baseless allegations against his political opponents that they had obtained an NRO.

He lamented that the KP Assembly had amended laws governing the use of the official helicopters with a retrospective effect beginning in 2008. The Sindh information minister alleged that the resources from the public exchequer of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being spent on the PTI chairman.

He said the KP government, instead of taking action against the menacing issues of hikes in the prices of essential products, terrorism, lawlessness and extortion, had been trying to protect Khan.

He regretted that the lives of senior politicians, lawmakers and businessmen in KP had been threatened by terrorists and lawless elements. Just two days back, a senior FIA officer had been killed in Laki Marwat, he said.