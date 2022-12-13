President, PM condemn firing by Afghan border forces at Chaman

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by the Afghan border forces, targeting the civilian population in Chaman on Sunday.

At least six Pakistanis were martyred in the firing. In separate statements issued on Monday, the emphasised the need for preventing the recurrence of such incidents in future. The president hoped that the Afghan government would take strict action against those involved in the incident. He said the protection of civilian population living on both sides of the border was the responsibility of both countries. He expressed condolence over the loss of lives and prayed for early recovery of those injured and sympathised with the victim families. PM Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet on Monday, said the Afghan interim government should ensure that such incidents are not repeated. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani also condemned the unprovoked firing by the Afghan border forces at Chaman. In a tweet, he expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the incident. He urged the Afghan authorities to ensure prevention of such incidents in future, as it was a responsibility of both countries to protect citizens living on both sides of the border.