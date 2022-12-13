Rs18.5m robbery in Swabi

SWABI: Unidentified persons snatched Rs 18.5 million from the owner of the petrol pump at Zakariya Shakh in Chota Lahor Tehsil on Monday.Gohar Khan, the owner of the fuel station, was on his way to deposit the money in a local bank collected from his three pumps situated in different areas in Chota Lahor.

When he along with his driver reached Zakariya Shakh, two robbers stopped them and snatched the money from them at the gunpoint.It was learnt that in 2018 robbers had snatched 8 million from the same person owner near the local bank.