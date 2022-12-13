‘Imran’s popularity undeniable reality’

LAHORE:President of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) and Markazi Jamaat Ahle Hadith, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer, has said that the popularity of Imran Khan is an undeniable fact.

He was talking to media at the residence of PTI Sheikhupura leader and candidate in coming polls Rana Waheed Ahmad Khan after meeting him on Monday. Other PTI leaders Rana Muhammad Akram, Mirza Muhammad Bilal, Maulana Dr Abu Bakar Siddique, Dr Abrar Ahmed and Sheikh Muhammad Siddiq was also present.