US officials in China talk improving ties, Taiwan

BEIJING: A senior US delegation visiting China discussed ways to improve ties and the issue of Taiwan, Beijing said on Monday, as the two sides laid the groundwork for a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The talks -- involving top US diplomat for East Asia Daniel Kritenbrink, National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng -- took place on Sunday and Monday in the northern province of Hebei, Beijing said.