Imran Khan will soon be in the grip of the law: Sharjeel

Sindh Information, Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Chairman Pakistan of Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan insists upon imposing his own will unlawfully on every matter.

In a tweet on Monday, the minister slammed Khan and said: "My watches, my will. My Gogi, my will. My helicopter, my will......." The provincial information minister asked whether Khan treated Pakistan as his fiefdom. He remarked that Pakistan couldn’t be run at the will or whim of someone.

He said the state of Pakistan was blessed with a consensus document of the constitution in the written form and no one in the country should consider himself above the law. Sharjeel predicted that very soon the PTI chairman would be in the grip of the law. He claimed that Khan had also attempted to impose his own will on matters related to foreign currency accounts, money laundering, charitable donations, Peshawar BRT and Malam Jabba Resort by saying that all these belonged to him and he would use them as per his own will.