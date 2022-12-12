PMLN-led govt brought country out of mess created by PTI: Dar

Federal Minister on Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressing the "Hurmat e Sood Conference" at FPCCI in Karachi on November 30, 2022. — APP

LAHORE: Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said record deficits and huge debts had led to an economic crisis under the previous government while the PMLN-led government brought the country out of difficulties and crisis.

He expressed the views in a meeting with Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House on Sunday. Both leaders also discussed the ongoing political situation in the province. Party sources said the two had discussed the future role of the governor in case the PTI and its allies tried to dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Sources claimed that the governor assured the finance minister that he would follow the party line and block all such moves. They also discussed the imposition of emergency and governor’s rule in the province.

Sources said the governor also informed the minister about his recent meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi. They also discussed the political scenario if the PMLQ switched sides.

After a recent meeting of Salik Hussain with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, a number of people are talking about this new possibility. There are also rumors that Shujaat Hussain may go to London to meet Nawaz Sharif but party sources said that the health of Shujaat Hussain was not good enough to travel and that was why Salik Hussain had gone to London and met with Nawaz Sharif.

Sources said the return of Salman Shehbaz to Pakistan was also discussed in the meeting while both congratulated each other for acquittal of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a drugs trafficking case. “All eyes including that of the prime minister, the party and the entire nation are on you,” the governor told the finance minister and hoped the minister and his experienced team would soon get the country out of economic difficulties.

The governor said that his efforts to bring the country out of the economic crisis were valuable and claimed the country was moving towards economic stability. He said the PMLN was determined to restart the journey of development in the country with new determination and enthusiasm.

Ishaq Dar said that in 1999, in order to make the defence of the country impregnable, despite economic sanctions after the nuclear explosions and by ending loadshedding, the country had been put on the path to economic development. “The same experienced team is committed to bringing back economic stability by ending the economic crisis in the country,” he added.