Imran, Sharifs deceive masses: JI leader

LAKKI MARWAT: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial chief and former senator Prof Muhammad Ibrahim on Sunday said Imran Khan and Sharifs had deceived the masses and had done nothing for their welfare. This he said while speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the party’s district chapter office-bearers at a seminary in Serai Gambila town of the district. Prof Ibrahim said that both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had no credit to serve the masses. “The PTI chief deceived people on the slogan of making the country Riasat-e-Madina but he failed to keep his words during his four yearlong regime,” he maintained. He said that Pakistan was established in the name of Islam and that the enforcement of Shariah was the only solution to the problems.