Sharjeel holds Imran responsible for economic crisis

Sindh Information, Transport and Mass-Transit Minister for Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan solely responsible for the current fragile economic condition of the country.
In a tweet, Memon called Khan incompetent, selected, liar, hypocrite, money launderer, Toshakhana robber and watch thief who after being brought into power destroyed the economy of Pakistan through weak policies and delayed decisions.
The provincial information minister said the entire Pakistani nation was today suffering the consequences of Khan’s policies. On Saturday, Memon reacted to a tweet of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry who had claimed that the Sindh chief minister’s plane was sent to Quetta to arrest Azam Swati. Denying Chaudhry’s claim, Memon said another lie of the PTI had been exposed. A statement quoted Memon as saying that the CM’s plane had been grounded due to a technical fault.
