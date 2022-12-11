Steps ordered to reduce power cuts in Chitral

PESHAWAR: The provincial government was taking measures to solve the problem of prolonged electricity loadshedding in the Chitral valley, an official said on Saturday.

An official handout said that a decision was made to provide electricity to Chitral from Golan Gol and Reshun power plants.

The handout said a representative delegation of Chitral headed by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazirzada held a meeting with Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan and Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan. Pesco Chief Executive Gul Nabi Syed, Deputy Commissioner Chitral Anwarul Haq also attended the meeting.

Secretary Power and Energy Nisar Ahmad Khan said the implementation of agreements between Pakhtun­khwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) would help improve the electricity transmission system in Chitral.

He said that the problem of loadshedding would be resolved by laying a new transmission line. The meeting decided to increase the duration of power supply from six to nine hours to reduce electricity loadshedding in Chitral valley.

The meeting was told that the deputy commissioner concerned would engage with the public representatives of Chitral to ensure the payment of electricity bills as per the rates fixed by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority.

Within four weeks, the deputy commissioner concerned will submit a report to the provincial government.

In the light of the report, CEP PEDO will apply for connection of 32-megawatt Golan Gol power supply to Chitral. The chief executive Pesco will send his team for a survey with the assistance of the deputy commissioner concerned. The team will determine how the power transmission system in Chitral can be improved.

During the meeting, Nisar Ahmad Khan instructed the Pesco officials to ensure the supply of electricity to the people of Chitral for nine hours a day.

Meanwhile, after the report from the deputy commissioner, a permanent solution will be devised for uninterrupted supply of electricity to the people of Upper and Lower Chitral.