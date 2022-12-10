PTI govt jailed rivals on false corruption charges, says PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz is photographed addressing a ceremony on December 1, 2022.—PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the previous government jailed political opponents over frivolous corruption allegations.



On his Twitter handle, he said the ill effects of corruption were well-known how it undermines societies and fosters inequality.

“Unfortunately our political discourse on corruption has been so politicised that it has tarnished reputation”, the prime minister observed, underscoring the need to strengthen institutions following the golden principles of Islam. “On Anti-Corruption Day, let us fight this scourge,” he said.

Terming corruption a major national issue, the prime minister said instead of merely using it for political sloganeering and point scoring, serious efforts should be made for its eradication. He urged all political circles to prepare a clear roadmap to rid of corruption.

He said the day marks the renewal of our pledge to root out this scourge as it is a major obstacle in the way of development of any country.

He pointed out that the PMLN always took measures to eliminate corruption in the country, saying that from 2013 to 2018, the then Government brought down this menace.

“Then PML-N Government initiated CPEC and other mega projects at the Federal and Punjab level but no corruption of even a single penny was proven,” he said.