Mingora scheme to solve water problem, says DDAC chairman

MINGORA: Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that the problem of clean drinking water in the residential and commercial areas of Mingora will be solved on a permanent basis with the completion of the Mingora Gravity Water Supply Scheme.

Speaking at a press conference in Saidu Sharif here on Friday, he said that regular work on the project had been started, and a decades-old problem was going to be solved on a permanent basis, as the project would provide clean water to Mingora city and surrounding areas for the next three decades.

Fazal Hakeem added that the project included a water distribution system and water treatment plant. He said the project would provide 55,000 water connections through a total of 472km distribution network and 18 new water tanks. He said that the water treatment plant would be built on 136 canals.