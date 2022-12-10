Minorities’ grievances highlighted

LAHORE:Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP) staged a protest demonstration in front of Lahore Press Club to highlight the grievances of the minorities.

Addressing the rally, Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP) Vice-Chairman Shamaun Alfred Gill alleged that the doors of superior government jobs and positions were closed on them. Even today, despite the clear orders of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, recruitment of 30,000 minority employees was pending. Religious minorities have again and again recorded their protest to declare their correct number and remove their concerns regarding the census. Seats of the national and provincial assemblies reserved for religious minorities should be increased and the five percent job quota should be fully implemented, he demanded.