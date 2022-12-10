Not all scars show

Of all the types of harassment, verbal harassment is, arguably, considered the least threatening. However, in my opinion, verbal insults can actually lead to deeper and more lasting damage than any physical assault. Be it bullying someone for the choice of clothing, background, accent or whatever else, if the harassment is harsh and persistent enough one can suffer severe psychological and emotional damage. And, unlike cuts and bruises, these do not necessarily heal with time. They can become embedded in the victim’s personality, forever comprising their confidence and self-esteem. The victim can find himself or herself trapped in a vicious cycle where past harassment prevents them from reaching their potential, thus further lowering their own self-worth.

The places where one is most likely to encounter verbal harassment are at work and especially at school or university. Both these institutions should take a zero-tolerance approach towards verbal harassment.

Shamraiza Fiaz

Lahore