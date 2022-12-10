SHC orders constitution of JIT to investigate trafficking of minor girls

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered the federal interior ministry to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the issue of trafficking of minor girls.

The direction came during hearing of the bail application of a suspect in a girl fake marriage and kidnapping case. A single bench of the high court headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar observed that the victim had disclosed in her statement that she was kidnapped and sold in three places, which was alarming.

The high court observed that the victim girl had stated that she found 15 other teenage girls in the house of one Rifat who was nominated as an accused in the case. The SHC observed that it would be appropriate that the federal interior ministry constitute a JIT comprising competent officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as well as the Sindh home department constitute a JIT.

The bench observed that the human trafficking of minors was a serious issue and this was a clear-cut case that showed gangs involved in human trafficking operating without fear of law enforcement agencies.

The SHC observed that in the present case, the abductee herself escaped from the captivity of accused persons and reached her home, after which an FIR was registered. Applicant Adnan Shabbir submitted that he was falsely implicated in the case as he had not contracted marriage with the victim but he arrived from Oman to contract marriage with a woman Sonia with whom a marriage certificate was signed at the City Courts.

He submitted that the victim girl had not levelled any direct allegation against him with regard to commission of marriage or attempt to rape and the case required further inquiry. After hearing the arguments, the SHC granted bail to the applicant against a surety of Rs100,000 and directed the applicant’s counsel to submit an affidavit which he shall sworn in the verification branch of the court.

The bench directed police and personnel of law enforcement agencies to not harass the victim and her family members if any further investigation was required, a female officer shall be deputed who shall record the statement of the victim at her residence while ensuring the dignity of the family. The SHC also directed the print and electronic media to not disclose the name of the victim girl.