ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pak­istan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry Thursday confirmed that Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had suggested to extend the date for dissolution of provincial assemblies.

Contrary to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s announcement that the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be dissolved this month, the Punjab chief minister on December 5 said that he did not see elections taking place in the next four months.

“It does not matter if the National Assembly is not dissolved. New governments would be formed in Punjab and KP in March after the elections,” Fawad declared.

He said that Khan was playing the role of a bridge between the people and the state. “Our agenda is only one. When will the elections be held?”

Unfortunately, the institutions have not changed their role to apolitical, he added. The PTI leader stressed the need for restricting the establishment to its constitutional role. “Cases have been filed against the Election Commission of Pakistan and its members,” he said and expressed his disappointment over the judicial system in view of the recent verdicts.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) leader Moonis Elahi expressed his resolve to stand with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan through thick and thin.

During a meeting with PTI leaders Imran Ismail and Amir Kayani at the Punjab CM’s Office on Thursday, Moonis Elahi said Imran Khan was a real leader of the nation, adding, “We will stand with Imran Khan on every occasion as we are very courteous and ready to go to every extent to support the people we side with.”

The Punjab government is a trust reposed by Imran Khan and he can take it back whenever he wants, said the former minister, adding the opposition parties are unnerved to watch the massive popularity of Imran Khan.

“If we tender resignations from the assemblies, even then the dream of opposition parties to form a government will remain elusive,” he said.

PTI leader and former governor Sindh Imran Ismail acknowledged: “Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi are our esteemed allies and we fully repose our trust in them.” He added that the two had won their hearts by siding with the PTI.