Imran Khan photographed while talking to the media on November 8, 2022. Screenshot of a Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Shafiq, the owner of Art of Time shop, has denied buying any watch or jewellery from former prime minister Imran Khan.

Issuing a statement to the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, Shafiq has written: “I, Muhammad Shafiq, as owner of the Shop No18, Gol Market, F-7 Jinnah Super, with its name registered as Art of Time do hereby issue a public statement and clarification that my business name is being misused in public and social media posts. I hereby declare that we have never bought or sold any Graff Watch for Rs51 million or associated jewellery worth Rs7 million. My shop and company letterhead along with stamp has been misused.”

Imran, in his answer to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference, had claimed of selling the watch to Art of Time for Rs51 million. The News tried to contact Zulfi Bukhari and Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to take their views on the matter, but they did not respond.

Shafiq has also recorded a video statement in which he says if his or his shop’s name is misused again, he will adopt legal course.