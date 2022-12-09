‘IT-based policing being promoted’

LAHORE:Additional IG Training Zulfiqar Hameed has said IT-based policing is being promoted in the province to control crimes and provide facilities to the citizens.

He said that atmosphere of trust between the police and ordinary citizens is being ensured. In this regard, an open door policy has been adopted, he said and added free registration of crimes is helping to eradicate organised crime while the investigation system has been made more efficient with effective supervision.

He said that the process of accountability in the Punjab Police has been accelerated and professional matters are being conducted under the policy of first reward then punishment. He expressed these views while talking to the officers participating in the 35th mid-career management course at the Central Police Office and answering their questions here on Thursday.

The officers involved in the 35th mid-career management course under training at the National Institute of Management Islamabad made a study visit to the Central Police Office. The delegation included 16 trainee officers and supporting staff including 8 women officers.

The additional welcomed the officers in the delegation on their arrival at the Central Police Office. DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir briefed the officers under training on modern services and working of Punjab police.

The DIG said millions of citizens are benefiting from police service centres every month in all the districts of the province while effective use of digital media is being ensured for public awareness, coordination and provision of facilities to them.