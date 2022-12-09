Girl shoots herself to death

LAHORE:An 18-year-old girl has claimed her life by shooting herself in the Barki area. Reportedly, the victim identified as “A” was depressed due to personal reasons. She on the day of the incident locked herself in a room of her house situated in a private housing society and shot at herself. The victim died on the spot. A police team removed the body to morgue.

ARRESTED: Shahdara Investigations police arrested a suspected proclaimed offender involved in the murder of his sister a year back. The arrested suspect identified as Farhan alias Labha had stoned his sister to death and went into hiding.

Meanwhile, Hanjarwal police arrested three members of a bike thieves gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Amer, Ghulam Abbass and Amir Ali. Police also recovered two bikes, pistols and cash from their custody. They have confessed of committing various bids in different parts of the City.

ACCIDENTS: Around nine people died, whereas 1,148 were injured in 1,117 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 623 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 525 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.