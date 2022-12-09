Girl shoots herself to death

LAHORE:An 18-year-old girl has claimed her life by shooting herself in the Barki area. Reportedly, the victim identified as “A” was depressed due to personal reasons. She on the day of the incident locked herself in a room of her house situated in a private housing society and shot at herself. The victim died on the spot. A police team removed the body to morgue.
ARRESTED: Shahdara Investigations police arrested a suspected proclaimed offender involved in the murder of his sister a year back. The arrested suspect identified as Farhan alias Labha had stoned his sister to death and went into hiding.
Meanwhile, Hanjarwal police arrested three members of a bike thieves gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Amer, Ghulam Abbass and Amir Ali. Police also recovered two bikes, pistols and cash from their custody. They have confessed of committing various bids in different parts of the City.
ACCIDENTS: Around nine people died, whereas 1,148 were injured in 1,117 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 623 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 525 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.
LAHORE:Cold and dry weather with smoggy conditions was observed in the City here on Thursday while Met office...
LAHORE:Punjab Information Technology Board Chairman Syed Bilal Haider Thursday said more than 4 million people had...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman said that corruption is a social evil that impedes the economic growth of a...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami has cautioned the nation against the "non-serious" attitude of both ruling PDM parties and...
LAHORE:Local Government and Community Development Department has approved special conveyance allowance for special...
LAHORE:LWMC zero waste operation was in full swing on Thursday throughout the city and all 9 towns of Lahore were...
Comments