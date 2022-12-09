Multan thrash Faisalabad in Physical Disability Cricket

KARACHI: Multan defeated Faisalabad by 9 wickets in National Physical Disability T20 Cricket championship at Sports ground Multan the other day.

Muhammad Zaman was the man of the match with his superb hundred 102.

Faisalabad scored 189 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Adnan Ali scored 72 runs off 48 balls with 3 fours and 7 sixes. Khalid Akbar scored 41 and Abdullah made 35 runs. M Tariq and Jahanzaib Tiwana took 1 wicket each.

In reply, Multan scored the required runs losing only 1 wickets in 19.3 overs. Zaman scored an unbeaten 102 off 43 balls with 9 beautiful boundaries and 7 huge sixes. Ghulam Muhammad contributed 50 not out while Maltoob Qureshi made 26 rums. Adnan Butt took 1 wicket.