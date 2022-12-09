Man arrested on charges of burning wife to death

Police on Thursday claimed to have solved the mystery behind the death of a mother of three children in Orangi Town, and arrested her husband for killing her.

Javed, son of Abdul Khaliq, allegedly set his wife, Dua, on fire at their house located in the Aziz Nagar area of Orangi Town, and later he told everyone that his wife was operating a spice grinder machine in the kitchen when a fire broke out, which engulfed her dupatta and the curtains. As a result, she got burn injuries and died.

However, the investigation revealed that it was not an accident, but the victim was murdered. Following the revelation, the police arrested Javed. “When the husband was taken into custody and interrogated, the facts came out,” said SHO Riaz Bhutto. “The arrested suspect is still trying to defend himself, but the circumstantial evidence confirmed that he murdered her apparently over a family dispute.”

The officer said that a case of murder had been registered on the complaint filed by the father of the woman. The suspect has been handed over to the investigating wing for further investigations.