Man who ‘raped and murdered’ niece remanded in police custody

A judicial magistrate on Thursday granted five-day police remand of a man arrested for allegedly raping and murdering his niece in the Jacob Lines area.

Mujeebullah alias Nadeem has been booked on charges of sexually assaulting and murdering the 12-year-old girl within the remits of the Brigade police station on December 6. On Thursday, the investigating officer produced the detained suspect before the judicial magistrate (East) to seek his physical remand for questioning. The IO stated that the suspect was involved in the heinous crime and requested his remand for interrogation and completion of the investigation and other legal formalities.

The magistrate remanded the suspect in police custody until December 13 and directed the IO to produce him on the next date along with an investigation report. A case was registered at the Brigade police station under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on a complaint filed by the victim’s father.

According to the FIR, the complainant, a gardener, stated that he left for work at 10am while his minor daughter was all alone in a locked house. He said that when he returned from work he found the door of the house open and his younger brother walking in the courtyard.

He said his brother told him that the girl had committed suicide and his body was lying in a room upstairs, adding that he took the girl to a hospital where doctors said she had been murdered after being sexually abused. The father alleged that his brother was involved in the crime and painted the incident as a suicide to cover it up.