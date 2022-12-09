LCCI demands release of cargoes

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has asked the government to clear the containers that were stuck at ports.

The containers stuck at ports should be transferred to customs and other warehouses so that billions of rupees were not lost in terms of demurrages, LCCI standing committee on fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) said.

The committee also urged the government to give a ten-year integrated plan for import substitution. “The government should chalk out a stable and strong economic policy and the economy should be separated from politics."

The importers made the demands in a meeting of the standing committee that was chaired by the president of the committee and executive member of the chamber Muhammad Ijaz Tanveer. Senior members of LCCI were also president in the meeting.

Discussing the current poor economic conditions and the problems of the FMCG sector, they demanded the government to solve their issues at the earliest. “Despite repeated assurances, the government is not taking any practical steps to solve the problems due to which the situation of uncertainty is increasing,” Tanveer said.

The committee asked the government to design a long-term plan for economy and take measures to reduce the impact of political uncertainty on the economy.