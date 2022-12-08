Over 300 shops destroyed in Islamabad blaze

ISLAMABAD: The fire which engulfed the Sunday Bazaar in Islamabad’s Peshawar Mor in H-9 Sector has been brought under control by the fire brigade and other rescue teams present at the site, officials said Wednesday.

The extent of the fire was so massive that it rapidly engulfed shops leaving over 300 burnt. No causalities have been reported following the incident.

Rescue sources have said that the blaze was reported at the bazaar’s gate number seven, Srinagar Avenue section, engulfing and damaging several shops that sell carpets and second-hand clothing for the winter season — many of which have been reportedly burnt to ashes.

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the city’s fire department extinguished the fire, while capital police and district administration were present at the site of the incident.

Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 from Rawalpindi also offered their services during the operation to extinguish the blaze. The cooling process is currently underway at the site of the incident.

The deputy commissioner told Geo News that the fire has affected 20pc of the bazaar while the place where the fire broke out has been completely sealed. He shared that a probe committee has been formed to determine the cause of the blaze.

At least 10 fire engines were busy dousing the fire.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has taken notice of the incident. He has directed the city’s deputy commissioner to personally monitor the situation and ensure all resources in putting out the fire. The minister has sought the incident’s report from the district administration of Islamabad.

According to Geo News, this was not the first time that this bazaar caught fire. Similar incidents have taken place four times in the past leaving shops destroyed and shopkeepers bearing losses of millions of rupees as the business is heavily invested.

Meanwhile, all routes going towards the bazaar have been sealed by the police. Taking to Twitter, the Islamabad Police informed citizens to keep the adjacent part of the Srinagar Highway free and cooperate with the rescue department. It added that the traffic has been diverted towards the 9th Avenue. While speaking to Geo News earlier, the deputy commissioner said: “The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, no casualty has been reported. The Islamabad and Rawalpindi’s rescue teams are busy in getting the fire under control.”

A spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said the navy’s team and two of its fire brigades were also engaged in putting it out the fire.