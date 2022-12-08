Sanjrani, Murtaza discuss evolving consensus on key national issues

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and ex-deputy speaker NA Murtaza Javed Abbasi Wednesday said a comprehensive strategy had been chalked out under the umbrella of National Security Policy (NSP) to engage the entire political spectrum for evolving consensus on key national issues.

During a meeting with Sanjrani at the Parliament House, Abbasi briefed the Chairman Senate about a nationwide dialogue to develop consensus for the prestige of national institutions, including other issues for tangible solutions and harmony.

The minister gave a detailed rationale behind the initiative and noted that the parliament is the institution where the will of the people exists. He observed that Chairman Senate, as custodian of the Upper House of the Parliament, can play a key role after identifying the stakeholders for developing a ‘National Charter of Consensus’.

Sanjrani welcomed the initiative and said there is a need to work in unison and with one voice to counter the negative narratives against Pakistan’s overall socio-economic growth, national interests and territorial integrity.

He said that consultative sessions with people from different shades of opinion, political affiliations, and opinion makers will provide an opportunity to take all along. “We are at an important juncture of history and there is a dire need to develop a national consensus. Peaceful co-existence, harmony and national cohesion are needed to make the country’s growth robust,” Chairman Senate said while assuring his cooperation to the minister.

Sanjrani said that this is a national cause and all-out support will be extended to achieve the desired objectives and hoped that this effort will provide direction and clarity of vision to the public and will help in ensuring the well-being, security, dignity and prosperity of people.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate, Wednesday sent a damages notice of Rs10 billion to V-logger Rizwan-ur-Rehman Razi. The V-logger was sent a defamation notice for making ‘baseless allegations against Sanjrani about the Saindak project. The text of the notice states that the baseless allegations in the V-log have damaged the reputation of the client (Sanjrani) and that the V-logger should tender an unconditional apology within 14 days in public.

The notice says, “Sanjrani reserves the right to take legal action if he (V-logger) does not apologise for allegations against the family of Senate Chairman and the Sanjrani tribe.”