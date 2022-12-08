Cummins out of second WI Test, Smith to lead Australia

ADELAIDE: Steve Smith will captain Australia in the second Test against the West Indies after skipper Pat Cummins was ruled out due to injury on Wednesday.

Scott Boland will replace the pace spearhead, who has been nursing a mild thigh problem and did not bowl on the last two days of the opening Test in Perth that Australia won by 164 runs.

Cummins had expressed confidence in being fit for the second day-night Test in Adelaide that begins Thursday but has not recovered in time.

“Team medical staff commenced Cummins’ recovery in Adelaide but selectors deemed there was not sufficient time for the fast bowler to be fully fit for the match,” Cricket Australia said.

Cummins also missed last year’s Adelaide Test against England as a close Covid-19 contact, with vice-captain Smith standing in as skipper on that occasion as well.

Boland played in the Ashes campaign, taking an incredible 6-7 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but was overlooked for successive overseas tours this year. Australia play five Tests this summer, with three against South Africa after the West Indies, and face a huge 2023. Cummins said on Sunday he was conscious that he has a lot of bowling ahead.