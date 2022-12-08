Spain hunts passengers who fled plane ‘emergency landing’

BARCELONA: Spanish police were searching for 14 passengers who fled after their plane made an emergency landing at Barcelona airport on Wednesday following a medical incident that appeared to have been staged, officials said.
They were part of a group of 28 people who left a Pegasus Airlines flight from Casablanca to Istanbul after it made a pre-dawn emergency landing at Barcelona´s El Prat airport. It was the second such incident in just over a year involving a flight from Morocco to Turkey during which a passenger feigned a medical condition in order to force an emergency landing in Spain with dozens fleeing the plane.
According to a source in the central government´s delegation in Catalonia, the incident began at 4:30 am (0330 GMT) when the plane requested an emergency landing because “a female passenger´s waters had supposedly broken”. When it touched down, the plane was met by an ambulance and three police patrols but “as they were disembarking the pregnant woman, a group of 28 people left the plane and tried to flee”, the source said.
JAKARTA: One of the bombmakers in the Bali blasts that killed more than 200 people two decades ago was released on...
ROME: A pregnant woman fleeing Libya gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday onboard the charity ship that rescued her...
MEXICO CITY: Mexican lawmakers blocked divisive electoral reforms proposed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador...
KATHMANDU: Nepal´s ruling coalition has lost its majority in parliament, results from last month´s election showed...
LONDON: The fact-finding team probing the murder of Arshad Sharif asked Syed Tasnim Haider and his lawyer Mahtab...
BAGHDAD: An Iraqi activist has been sentenced to three years in prison over a disputed tweet deemed insulting to a...
Comments