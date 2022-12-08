Iraqi jailed over tweet ‘insulting’ pro-Iran paramilitaries

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi activist has been sentenced to three years in prison over a disputed tweet deemed insulting to a pro-Iran paramilitary force, court documents seen by AFP on Wednesday showed.
Haidar al-Zaidi, 20, had written on Facebook on Sunday that he faced charges of “insulting state institutions”. On Monday, the court delivered its verdict, which Zaidi can appeal.
New York-based advocacy group Human Rights Watch called on the Iraqi authorities not to use the courts as a “tool to suppress peaceful criticism” and called for the activist´s immediate release.
Zaidi was prosecuted over a post, long since deleted from his Twitter account, criticising the slain deputy commander of the paramilitary Hashed al-Shaabi force, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis. Screen grabs of the disputed tweet were shared by accounts close to the Hashed.
JAKARTA: One of the bombmakers in the Bali blasts that killed more than 200 people two decades ago was released on...
BARCELONA: Spanish police were searching for 14 passengers who fled after their plane made an emergency landing at...
ROME: A pregnant woman fleeing Libya gave birth to a baby boy on Wednesday onboard the charity ship that rescued her...
MEXICO CITY: Mexican lawmakers blocked divisive electoral reforms proposed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador...
KATHMANDU: Nepal´s ruling coalition has lost its majority in parliament, results from last month´s election showed...
LONDON: The fact-finding team probing the murder of Arshad Sharif asked Syed Tasnim Haider and his lawyer Mahtab...
Comments