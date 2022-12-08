Climate activists hurl paint at La Scala entrance in Milan

MILAN: Environmental activists hurled paint at the entrance of Milan´s prestigious La Scala opera house on Wednesday, part of a series of recent protests across Europe to focus attention on climate change. The early morning protest came ahead of the gala opening of the new season on Wednesday night, with a scheduled performance of “Boris Godunov”.

Five climate activists from the Last Generation group threw buckets of paint onto the facade of the building and inside the portico shortly after 7:30 am (0630 GMT), according to an AFP photographer at the scene.