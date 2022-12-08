Conference on cyber warfare held

Islamabad : The National Centre for Cyber Security (NCCS) at Air University (AU on Wednesday organised the 3rd International Conference on Cyber Warfare and Security (ICCWS-22) in order to provide a platform for researchers and professionals engaged with contemporary research in the emerging areas of cyber security at national and international levels.

Air University has had the privilege of hosting an IEEE International Conference on Cyber Warfare and Security since 2020. Vice Chancellor, Air University Air Marshal (r) Javaid Ahmed, while expressing his viewpoints, highlighted that the cyber world is complicated and constantly evolving. Certainly, the cyber-security workforce needs to be trained in a well-defined formal way to meet and exceed national cyber security requirements.

He mentioned Air University as one of the pioneer institutions in Pakistan to initiate numerous training programmes in cyber security that are well recognized by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. Chairman P@SHA M. Zohaib Khan, while addressing the ceremony emphasized that Cyber-security is a burning issue not only in Pakistan but across the globe.

He was appreciative of Air University's various efforts and the most recent initiative of the National Cyber-Security Academy. He added programmes like these helps in improving Pakistan's cyber-security posture, both nationally and internationally. He strongly recommended HEC to strengthen the National Centre of Cyber Security further and fully support the Indigenization and commercialization efforts to help NCCS in establishing the Pakistan Cyber Security Industry.

Director, National Center for Cyber Security Prof. Dr. Kashif Kifayat, in his speech added that he is proud to lead NCCS which has helped Pakistan move up in the global rankings for cyber security. This centre is a collaborative platform that welcomes adjunct faculty members and researchers from academic institutions, both locally and internationally, who specialize in industrial cyber security. He emphasised the need to make the future generations of Pakistan better prepared than any of their predecessors to handle fast-evolving cyber threats.

On the occasion, Chief Information Security Officer Asif Meenai and Air Commodore (R) Afzaal Ahmed Khan Director ORIC also signed an MOU between Air University and Habib Bank Limited (HBL).